JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: JZ Capital Partners Ltd 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: As of Feb. 1, 2018, the accounts that hold the issuer's shares that were reported by First Eagle Investment Management (FEIM) ceased to be managed by FEIM. X 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name First Eagle Investment Management, LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1 February 2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 5 February 2018 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0% 0% 0% 83,907,516 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 6.72% 0% 6.72%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 0 0 0% 0% SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Stephen A. Schwarzman % % % Blackstone Group Management L.L.C % % % The Blackstone Group L.P. % % % Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. % % % Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. % % % Blackstone Holdings III L.P. % % % BMA VI L.L.C. % % % Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. % % % Blackstone Capital Partners VI L.P.[1] % % % BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C. % % % BCP CC Holdings L.P. % % % First Eagle Holdings, Inc. % % % First Eagle Investment

Management, L.L.C.[2] 0% % 0% Nicholas B. Paumgarten % % % Maximillian Management L.L.C. % % % Corsair Capital LLC % % % Corsair Management IV LP % % % Corsair IV Financial Services Capital Partners, L.P.[3] % % % BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C. % % % BCP CC Holdings L.P. % % % First Eagle Holdings, Inc. % % % First Eagle Investment

Management, L.L.C.[4] 0% % 0% D.T. Ignacio Jayanti % % % Maximillian Management L.L.C. % % % Corsair Capital LLC % % % Corsair Management IV LP % % % Corsair IV Financial Services Capital Partners, L.P.[5] % % % BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C. % % % BCP CC Holdings L.P. % % % First Eagle Holdings, Inc. % % % First Eagle Investment

Management, L.L.C.[6] 0% % 0% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is a U.S. investment advisor registered under the Investment Advisors Act 1940.

Place of completion 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY USA Date of completion 5 February 2018

[1] On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by The Blackstone Group L.P. and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.

[2] For the complete list of relevant shareholders that are controlled by First Eagle Investment Management, L.L.C, please see response to Q. 4 above. For the avoidance of doubt, no other shareholders listed thereunder holds voting rights equal to or higher than the notifiable threshold.

[3] On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by Corsair Capital LLC and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.

[4] For the complete list of relevant shareholders that are controlled by First Eagle Investment Management, L.L.C, please see response to Q. 4 above. For the avoidance of doubt, no other shareholders listed thereunder holds voting rights equal to or higher than the notifiable threshold.

[5] On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by Corsair Capital LLC and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.

[6] For the complete list of relevant shareholders that are controlled by First Eagle Investment Management, L.L.C, please see response to Q. 4 above. For the avoidance of doubt, no other shareholders listed thereunder holds voting rights equal to or higher than the notifiable threshold.