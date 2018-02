AUCTION DATE: FEB 6, 2018 START DATE: FEB 7, 2018 MATURITY DATE: FEB 14, 2018 NOMINAL AMOUNT: 431.0 BLN FIXED RATE: -0.50 %



ALL MONETARY POLICY COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (08-6966970) BY 10.00 AM ON FEB 6 2018, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION OF BIDS TO E-MAIL: RBCERT@riksbank.se



THE LOWEST ACCEPTED BID VOLUME IS SEK 1 MLN.



THE HIGHEST ACCEPTED BID VOLUME IS SEK 431.0 BLN.



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED AT 10.15 (CET/CEST)



ON FEB 6, 2018.



COMPLETE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CAN BE RETRIEVED AT WWW.RIKSBANK.SE