

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's business managers plan to increase their investment this year, according to a survey from the statistical office Insee.



Managers said investment in industry increased by 2 percent in 2017, which was 2 points lower than the October estimate.



For 2018, leaders forecast a 4 percent increase in their investment spending compared with 2017. This was 4 points higher than their October projection.



Investment estimated for 2018 was higher in all sectors, particularly in the sector of electrical, electronic and machine equipment.



For the first half of 2018, more business managers forecast an increase in their investment than a drop. The corresponding balance came in at 12, which was almost stable compared to October.



