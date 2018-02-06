Orkuveita Reykjavíkur, 2018-02-06 09:48 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, February 5th, 2018, Orkuveita Reykjavikur concluded a bond offering. Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR.



Total demand amounted to ISK 3,230m nominal amount.



Total offers for the OR090546 bond amounted to ISK 1,850m at a yield between 2.74% - 2.90%. OR decided to accept offers for a total amount of ISK 1,310m at a yield of 2.85%.



Total offers for the OR090524 bond amounted to ISK 1,380m at a yield between 2.50% - 2.95%. OR decided to accept offers for a total amount of ISK 475m at a yield of 2.70%.



A request will be made that the new bonds will be accepted for trading at the Icelandic Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Iceland, on February 12th 2018.



Further information:



Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: 516-6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is



Matei Manolescu, Fixed income at Fossar Markets, tel:522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com