EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 6, 2018 SHARES



KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 8 093 K-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj as of February 7, 2018.



Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A -share:



Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5 707 051



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



******************************************************************



TIEDOTE, 6. HELMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n K-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 8.093 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A-osakkeiden kanssa 7. helmikuuta 2018 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KSLAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009007546 id: 24294 Osakemäärä: 5.707.051



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260