Sandvik invests in metal powder plant

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sandvik will invest about 200 million SEK in a new plant for manufacturing of titanium and nickel fine metal powders within the business area Sandvik Materials Technology. The investment will complement the existing powder offering and strengthen Sandvik's position in the rapidly growing markets for metal powder and metal additive manufacturing.

Sandvik has an industry leading position already today in the production and sale of fine metal powders. Stainless steel, nickel based and cobalt-chromium alloys are manufactured in the United Kingdom and Sweden. Sales take place across Europe, North America and Asia through the Sandvik Osprey brand.

The demand for metal powder for additive manufacturing is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Titanium and nickel based alloys are key growth areas in the field of additive manufacturing, accounting for a significant portion of the metal powder market.

"This investment is an enabler for future growth and means that we are expanding our metal powder offering to include virtually all alloy groups of relevance today. In addition, it will also support the overall additive manufacturing business at Sandvik," says Annika Roos, Head of product area Powder at Sandvik Materials Technology.

"The metal powder segment and the additive manufacturing business are of increasingly strategic importance to us. This investment should be viewed as the latest evidence of our commitment to an area that we believe strongly in," says Göran Björkman, President of Sandvik Materials Technology.

The facility will be located to Sandviken, Sweden, near in-house titanium raw material supply and the center for additive manufacturing. It is expected to be operational during 2020.

Stockholm, 6 February 2018

Sandvik AB

For further information contact:

Ulrika Porath

Media spokesperson

Sandvik Materials Technology

Tel:+46-70-3090822



Carina Aspenberg

Media and PR Manager

Sandvik AB

Tel: +46-70-616-0119

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-invests-in-metal-powder-plant,c2445451

The following files are available for download: