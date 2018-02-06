Two Business Icons Launch Latest Joint Business Venture: Doug Barrowman and Baroness Michelle Mone OBE Launch EQUI to Radically Redesign Venture Capital

LONDON, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Doug Barrowman & Baroness Michelle Mone OBE have joined forces to launch their most ambitious business venture yet, EQUI. A new cryptocurrency-powered investment platform, EQUI will open up venture capital to a wider audience, providing access to vetted, early-stage high-growth tech companies. Businesses on the platform will be hand-selected by a team of established venture capitalists, led by Doug Barrowman with his 30 plus years experience in identifying good investments that deliver outstanding returns.

EQUI will champion high-tech innovators and entrepreneurs, providing a new route to investment. More than this, businesses brought on to the EQUI platform will benefit from the guidance of the experienced team, including two of the UK's most successful business people.

EQUI is a web based application leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. Projects are showcased on the platform and participants use EQUItokens to acquire a stake in projects. Upon realisation, returns are distributed to investors in the projects.

EQUItoken's value is directly underpinned by the quality of the underlying investment projects. This makes it a game-changer in the crypto space, where projects have traditionally been valued based on hype and not asset values.

Doug Barrowman said: "EQUI brings venture capital investing into the modern technological era and opens the investment playing-field up to non-industry professionals, enabling them to back the next hot investment that is traditionally the preserve of institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals.

"We have strong access to deal flow and the investment market generally and will be bringing our experience to the wider market. Once in a generation a new way of thinking disrupts the workings of an established industry. EQUI is that disruptor in venture capital investing and, for me, represents the final evolution of a lifetime's work spent in the industry."

Co-founder, Baroness Michelle Mone of Mayfair OBE, said: "EQUI will find the next generation of successful entrepreneurs and help to build the business success stories of tomorrow, primarily in the areas of technology and blockchain.

"EQUI will source the best investment opportunities in real world assets and champion innovators. We will support them by providing extensive business knowledge, enabling businesses to reach their full potential.

"As a successful entrepreneur myself, I know how important it is to have access to the right resources. Great entrepreneurs can build great companies when they have access to the platform. This is what excites me about EQUI. Together, we can make a real difference."

This creation of EQUI follows the successful launch by Doug Barrowman and Lady Mone OBE of a $300 million property development in the heart of Dubai, the first of this scale to be offered for sale in a cryptocurrency.

About EQUI

EQUI brings venture capital investing into the modern technological era. It allows individuals to combine forces and participate in an investment sector that has traditionally been the preserve of institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Doug Barrowman is the Founder of EQUI along with Businesswoman Baroness Michelle Mone OBE who is the Co-Founder of the platform. They are supported by an advisory board of successful entrepreneurs including Mark Pearson, the founder of MyVoucherCodes and experts within the fields of investment, cryptocurrency and law.

The core investment model will be to take equity or loan positions in innovative

businesses that can demonstrate vision and scalability. These businesses may require

not only capital but also expertise to steer the venture to optimisation and fulfil their true potential. Projects will vary in size and estimated maturity timeframes.

Investors who commit their Tokens to underlying projects will receive 70% of profits generated by projects they participate in, and a further 5% will be awarded to those who leave their token within the platform.

EQUI is launching an ICO for early adopters who wish to support our vision. Our token sale will enable the acceleration of technical development and all other aspects of the business, including infrastructure and additional personnel.

A pre-sale will run from 1 March to 8 March 2018. A minimum investment level of $100,000 is required to participate in the pre-sale. A 25% bonus incentive applies in this pre-sale.

The public ICO will run from 8 March to 31 March 2018 with bonuses available in the first two weeks of the sale.

Further information, including the whitepaper, is available at: http://www.equi.capital

