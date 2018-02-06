AMAC Aerospace CEO, Kadri Muhiddin Wins Prestigious Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The head of VIP aviation company AMAC Aerospace has been recognised for his exceptional leadership skills by Business Worldwide Magazine in their 2017 Global Corporate Excellence Awards. The awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, while recognising and rewarding outstanding success, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

AMAC's Group Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Kadri Muhiddin, has been awarded the accolade of 'Best CEO in the Private Aviation Services Industry'. Founded in 2007 in Basel, Switzerland, the company is the largest privately owned facility in the world, with a network of seven hangars spread across the continent and offering the services and products for their esteemed clientele.

The 2009 economic slump had severe repercussions for the private jet and VIP airline industry, but it's now reaching new heights. Private aircraft ownership is now on the rise, particularly in United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany and the UK, and customers expect the very best. AMAC is revered for outstanding attention to detail and customer service, leading to the company taking its dominant position in the industry.

His clear passion for aircraft and engineering has been the driving force of Kadri Muhiddin's career. Since qualifying as an avionic/electrical engineer at 21, he quickly went on to forming his own company- Gamit Ltd- in the UK. He's well known in the business for his positive, non- bureaucratic leadership style and readiness to praise every member of staff for a job well done. AMAC's philosophy is always to complete quality projects on time and to budget, but it's also a friendly and happy working environment where everyone is treated as part of the family.

Muhiddin puts the company's success down to a combination of hard work and exceptional craftsmanship; "Our clients return to us because we do a great job. Not only do they need safe and reliable aircraft, they also want to be able to work while they're in the air- so MRO has never been more important. We believe that whatever interesting projects presents itself to AMAC, we are prepared and capable with our engineers and craftspeople to prove ourselves. And it shows in our sales, which have surpassed the $2 billion mark in less than ten years of operation."

AMAC is starting 2018 with a new project- the first Airbus NEO ACJ320. To find out more about the company's previous and current work, visithttps://amacaerospace.com

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/01/28/amac-aerospace-flying-high-in-the-vip-aircraft-industry/

Further details about Business Worldwide Magazine and the Global Corporate Excellence Awards can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E:david.jones@bwmonline.com



W:www.bwmonline.com