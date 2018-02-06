Pentahotels Appoints Pascal Lagardere as Vice President Human Resources

FRANKFURT, Germany, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pentahotels, the neighborhood lifestyle hotel group, is pleased to announce the promotion of Pascal Lagardere to the role of Vice President Human Resources. Pascal previously joined the group as Director of Human Resources Europe in November 2016.

In his new role effective from December 1, 2017, he will continue to oversee the development and execution of Pentahotels' human resource strategy, supporting the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization, at a time when the hotel is experiencing exciting growth. In the wake of the international hotel group's strategy of rapid global expansion, Pascal will handle the growing challenges in the field of human resources, and ensure that the group's unique values and employee culture continue to be promoted.

A qualified lawyer and German native, Pascal has extensive experience in the field of human resources management. Previous experiences include leading positions in both gastronomy and aviation industries. He was the Head of Human Resources for Air Canada overseeing Germany, Switzerland, India and Dubai, prior to which he spent 7 years as Head of Human Resources & Legal Department at Casualfood GmbH.

"Human resources is one of our focused investments at Pentahotels, as we believe that our people are the architects of our culture and business," says Eugene P.E. Staal, President of Pentahotels. "Pascal's promotion recognises the impact he brings to Pentahotels, and we believe he will continue to strengthen our commitment to become an employer of choice in the hospitality industry."

"Pentahotels is a fascinating and modern brand that has shaken up the international hospitality business. The team members that I work with are outstanding, and the group has a strong and ambitious vision for its growth," says Pascal. "I look forward to Pentahotels' upcoming expansion and contributing to it by supporting our talented teams to excel their goals from a human resources perspective."

About Pentahotels

Pentahotels represents a new generation of hotelsoffering modern-minded individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and unique business attitude, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. With 28 hotels across seven countries over two continents,thehallmark of the hotel chain is Pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its 'living room' look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visit http://www.pentahotels.com. Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotels for our latest news.

