Company takes home "Best Payments Processing Award" for Universal Aggregator Solution PORTSMOUTH, NH (February 6, 2018) - Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a celebrated win at the U.K.'s largest payments industry awards event, The Card and Payments Awards. The company took home the "Best Payments Processing Award" for the Bottomline Technologies Universal Aggregator.



Bottomline Technologies was voted the winner in the category "Best Achievement in Payments Processing" for their highly regarded SAAS services. Bottomline's role in accelerating the access to non-card payment rails with its Universal Aggregator offering was highlighted as what set the company apart. More than 1,200 key players from across the industry attended the prestigious black tie dinner and awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London's Park Lane. Both Metro Bank and Starling Bank, who were early adopters of the new solution, supported the entry.



"We're delighted to accept this award on behalf of Bottomline Technologies and for being recognized for our product innovation in the payments industry," said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Global Business Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "Our goal is to bring easy-to-use, secure solutions to both new customers and to those that have been with us for many years."



The Bottomline Technologies Universal Aggregator is a plug-in solution that securely connects to multiple payment clearing and settlement systems, ultimately supporting new banks, non-banks and Payment Service Providers that are entering the payments market. Bottomline's Universal Aggregator removes the technical and financial barriers to entry into the payments market and encourages product innovation and competition by offering SWIFT, Bacs, Direct Debit, Faster Payments (FPS), CHAPS, Ebics, Nacha, Sic4, PayM, Blockchain and more from a single solution.



The Card and Payments Awards is open to a cross-section of card and payment services organizations. The Bottomline Technologies team was up against many credible and innovative industry players including 3C Payment, AIB Merchant Services, First Data and Global Processing Services. The event recognizes excellence, innovation and demonstration of key achievements within the global payments industry. Spanning many different categories, the award entries are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and then chosen based on customer value proposition, innovation, commercial success, transparency, speed of adoption and creativity.



About Bottomline Technologies: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.



