Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 6, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that BlueOrange Bank is granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the First North market in Latvia as of February 6, 2018 by Nasdaq Riga.



BlueOrange Bankthus joins the group of Certified Advisers approved to guide growth companies through the application process for First North, the Nasdaq Baltic alternative market, and to ensure that admitted companies fulfill all First North requirements on a continuing basis.



"It is a great pleasure to see BlueOrange Bank actively working and contributing to the development of the capital market in Latvia. I am convinced that their knowledge and extensive experience will provide crucial support for growing companies that are aiming to raise capital and increase their visibility via the First North market," said Liene Dubava, Member of the Management Board at Nasdaq Riga.



"Beyond classical banking services, BlueOrange specialises in providing financial advice and structuring investment projects for Baltic capital markets. The bank unites a team of experts with over fifteen years of experience in arranging debt instrument offerings, as both private placements and regulated-market issues. What we can offer clients is full service - from preparing their company for capital markets, to negotiating with prospective investors, to listing their securities on an exchange," commented Janis Dubrovskis, Member of the Board at BlueOrange Bank. "We are proud that BlueOrange has become the first bank in Latvia to provide its services in the First North market as a Certified Adviser. Our two specialists, Edmunds Antufjevs and Igors Petrovs, have many years of capital markets experience, helping them pick the best investment origination solutions for issuers in the Baltics."



Nasdaq Baltic First North is a growth market designed for small and medium-sized companies in Baltics. The regulatory requirements on First North are less extensive compared to the regulated market, therefore it is easier for young companies to become publicly traded.



The status of a Certified Adviser is granted to sufficiently experienced business consultancy or financial intermediation companies. The complete list of First North Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com.



About AS BlueOrange Bank BlueOrange Bank is an international, technologically advanced financial institution providing a wide range of financial services to private individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The bank is focused on continually creating innovative solutions and offering bespoke services to demanding clients.



About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com.



