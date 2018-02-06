Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC PUBLISHES ITS 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN ON 20 FEBRUARY 2018

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 11.00 A.M.

ROBIT PLC PUBLISHES ITS 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN ON j20 FEBRUARY 2018

Robit Plc publishes its 2017 financial statements release on Tuesday 20th February 2018 at 12.00 p.m.

An analyst and press conference in connection with the publication of the financial statements release will be held in English for analysts, investors and media representatives on Tuesday 20th February 2018 at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time.

Robit Plc's Group CEO Mika Virtanen and CFO Ilkka Miettinen will present the financial statements release.

The conference will take place in Helsinki at Event Arena Bank (meeting room 22), Unioninkatu 22, 00130 Helsinki. Entrance through Havis Business Center. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m.

The event is open for everybody. However, it is advisable to register to the event by Tuesday 13th February 2018 via investors@robitgroup.com (mailto:investors@robitgroup.com).

The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://live.mentoraid.fi/r2h57x/ (https://live.mentoraid.fi/r2h57x/). Registration is not required.

The presentation material and record will be available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/?investor=financial-information (https://www.robitgroup.com/?investor=financial-information) after the analyst and press conference.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

