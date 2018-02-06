

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French lender reported Tuesday a slight decline in its fourth-quarter profit with weak revenues mainly due to negative foreign exchange impact. However, the company lifted its annual dividend, and also confirmed its 2020 targets.



BNP Paribas said it is actively implementing the 2020 transformation plan, and the good overall performance of the operating divisions in the year illustrates the promising start to the plan.



With this, the company confirmed its 2020 targets and aims at a return on equity above 10 percent at that time. The company continues to expect revenue growth above or equal to 2.5 percent per year and 2.7 billion euros in recurring cost savings starting in 2020, bringing the cost income ratio down to 63 percent.



Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé stated, 'There was sustained development in the business activities of the operating divisions supported by a stronger economic growth in Europe, costs are under control and the cost of risk is significantly lower. The start of the 2020 plan is promising with businesses strengthening their commercial positions, an acceleration of digital transformation and the Group's commitment for a positive impact on society.'



BNP said its Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a dividend of 3.02 euros per share, up 11.9 percent compared to 2016.



Further, the company said it is implementing in all the operating divisions an ambitious transformation program. BNP plans to invest 3 billion euros between 2017 and 2019 in this program that will generate 3.4 billion euros in savings during the same period and 2.7 billion euros in annual recurring savings starting from 2020 with a balanced contribution of all the divisions.



For its fourth quarter, BNP's net income attributable to equity holders was 1.426 billion euros, down 1.1 percent from last year's 1.442 billion euros.



Pre-tax income fell 6.4 percent to 2.122 billion euros from 2.267 billion euros a year ago. It was up by 2.1 percent for operating divisions.



The operating income was down by 14.9 percent to 1.926 billion euros, and gross operating income decreased 9.4 percent to 2.911 billion euros, but was up by 1.9 percent for the operating divisions reflecting the good operating performance.



In the fourth quarter 2017, revenues totaled 10.532 billion euros, down 1.2 percent from 10.656 billion euros last year, due to an unfavourable foreign exchange effect. Revenues were up by 0.4 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.



Revenues of the operating divisions were down 0.6 percent, while they were up 0.8 percent at Domestic Markets with good business development but still a persistently low interest rate environment. Revenues rose 2.5 percent in International Financial Services, but were 6.9 percent lower at corporate and institutional banking in connection with an unfavourable market context this quarter.



In Paris, BNP shares were trading at 64.15 euros, down 1.88 percent.



