sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,79 Euro		-1,01
-1,56 %
WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,13
63,32
12:39
63,20
63,22
12:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNP PARIBAS SA63,79-1,56 %