Ocado reported strong sales growth from a "transformational" year but also could not help asking investors for big chunk of extra cash as profits in 2018 will be hit by investment in new facilities. The online grocery technology group, which increased revenue 12.7% to £1.46bn in the 53 weeks to 3 December, said it wanted to raise more than £100m by issuing an extra 5% of its share capital as it ploughs funds into its largest ever 'customer fulfilment centre' and ramps up the two international ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...