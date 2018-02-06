Hargreaves Lansdown released its interim results for the six months to 31 December on Tuesday, reporting net new business of £3.34bn, while assets under administration went up 9% over the period to £86.1bn. The FTSE 100 financial services company said it now had 1,015,000 active clients - an increase of 61,000 since 30 June. Its profit before tax was ahead 12% at £146.9m, with the board confirming its interim dividend was going up 17% to 10.1p per share, from 8.6p in the first half of the ...

