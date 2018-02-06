Softcat, a FTSE 250 provider of IT infrastructure products and services, said on Tuesday that full-year results are anticipated to "slightly exceed" previous expectations. In a trading update for the six months to the end of January 2018, the group said trading across all of its segments has been ahead of its expectations. Gross profit and adjusted operating profit for the period were up around 22% and 19%, respectively, reflecting a consistent performance and further successful execution of the ...

