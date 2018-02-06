Books Market Size to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 0.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global books market is expected to reach USD 124.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing consumer spending supported by increasing income is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, increasing innovation in the market, which is anticipated to enhance the reading experience is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Small, independent publishing houses are taking advantage of technological advancement and are printing books on demand. Companies such as IngramSpark and Kindle Direct Publishing are two such companies. These companies use small presses. Companies can also use technological innovation to enhance the reading experience for the consumer. For instance, J.K Rowling's Pottermore, makes reading the book an entire visual experience and also involves the readers in the activities.

This industry based on product type is bifurcated into trade books and other books. Most of the genres such as fiction, non-fiction, literature, young children are covered under this segment. The buying decision in case of this segment is with the consumer.

The other books segment includes educational publications. Additionally, majority of the buying decision in this segment is made by government authorities or school administrators. The students now also have the option of renting textbooks, instead of buying them, which can restrain the growth of this industry

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The trade book segment dominates the industry in 2016, owning to increased consumer spending and increase in digital publishing options.

is estimated to dominate the industry in 2016, owing to increasing employment rates, which in turn increases consumer spending. Some of the key players in books market are Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters , Elsiever, HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, and Scholastic. Collaborations, service portfolio expansion and merger & acquisitions are key strategic undertakings by these players.

Grand View Research has segmented the Books market by product and region:

Books Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2013 - 2025) Trade books Other books

Books Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2013 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



