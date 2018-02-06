Chinese Driver Licences are Valid in Finland with International Certificate Translation of Driver's License, Zuzuche Provides Free Translation Service

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications latest amendment of theDriving Licence Act to Finnish Parliament, Chinese driver's licence holder can drive in Finlandstarting on1 February2018. To make it easier for Chinese tourists who need to use cars abroad, travellers can submit a free application of International Certificate Translation of Driver's License on Zuzuche's website or its mobile application.

Within Nordic countries, only Finland does not recognise Chinese driver's licences. According to this new Act, from1 February 2018, Chinese tourists whoholda valid Chinese driver's licence granted in China, are able to drive in Finland for 1 year after their arrival. As stated by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, foreign driver's licences will need to contain Latin lettering or must be used in conjunctionwith an official translation document in Finnish or Swedish.

Applied through Zuzuche, travaller can getthe official translation document certified by Australian National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters andNew Zealand Transport Agency. The document is adopted by foreign organisations and car rental companies in more than 200 countries/regions. From1 February2018, Chinese tourists can rent a car on the Finnish road with the original copy of Chinese licence and International Certificate Translation of Driver's License.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638402/Zuzuche.jpg