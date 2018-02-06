Battery Separators Market Worth 5.13 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Battery Separators Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Li-ion), End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others), Material (Polyethylene. Polypropylene) and Region (APAC, EU, NA, MEA, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2022.The global Battery Separator Market is estimated to grow from USD 2.85 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2022. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for electric vehicles coupled with the various developments done to improvise the effectiveness of batteries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse90 market data Tables and33 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Battery Separators Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/battery-separators-market-194866297.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on type, lithium-ion segment is projected to lead Battery Separator Market during forecast period

The Battery Separator Market, by type has been divided into lithium-ion, lead acid, and others. They are used in different end-use applications such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, power storage systems, and forklifts, among others. The lead acid battery separator segment dominates the overall battery separators market, in terms of value. However, the lithium-ion segment is expected to experience a higher growth rate during the study period. Considerable growth in the adoption of electric vehicles and rechargeable batteries is one of the major factors driving the demand for Li-ion battery separators. This is leading to an increasing consumption and production of Li-Ion battery separators.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=194866297

Based on end-use industry, automotive segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Battery separators are used for various applications such as consumer electronics, automotive applications, mining and construction equipment, power storage, marine equipment, etc. Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As the demand for more sustainable transportation is increasing across the world, EVs are being commercialized and adopted on a larger scale. Owing to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, there is a rise in the demand for such vehicles. Hence, the increasing adoption and awareness of electrical vehicles supports the growth of the Battery Separator Market.

Based on material, polypropylene segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Battery separators are adopted to increase the efficiency of the batteries that are used in automotive, industrial, and electronics sectors. Huge investments are made in R&D for batteries and battery separators to make them more compatible with the devices. Polypropylene is one of the most versatile polymers available and can be used as both, fiber and plastic, in various applications. Polypropylene separators are widely used in Li-ion batteries for EVs. The growing automotive and consumer electronics industries are boosting the demand for these separators globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing market for battery separators

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for battery separators. China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for battery separators in the Asia Pacific region. In recent years, this region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging nations have opened new avenues, opportunities, and markets for OEMs. The demand for battery materials in the Asia Pacific region is majorly driven by China. The country's hefty investments in automotive applications, construction, and infrastructure is the key driving factor for battery separators' domestic demand.

Major players in the global Battery Separator Market are Toray Industry (Japan), Asahi Kasei (Japan), SK Innovation (South Korea), Freudenberg (Germany), Entek International (US), W-Scope Industries (Japan), Ube Industries (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Dreamweaver International (US), and Bernard Dumas (France).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=194866297

Browse Related Reports

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium-iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, LTO, NCA, LCO), Industry (Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-153488928.html

Lithium Ion Battery Market by Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt), Power Capacity (0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lithium-ion-battery-market-49714593.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets