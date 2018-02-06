itelligence AG Receives SAP Partner Excellence Award 2018 for its Digital Business Know-how in Three Countries and Regions

BIELEFELD, Germany, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital business is booming around the world at SAPsolution consulting firm, itelligence

itelligence AG, one of the most successful SAPsolution global consulting firms for the SME sector, has received awards from SAP for its outstanding digital business know-how in no fewer than three regions. itelligence AG received the SAP Partner Excellence Award 2018 for Digital Enterprise Platform Business in Middle Eastern Europe (MEE) including Germany, the SAPPartner Excellence Award 2018 for EMEA North including the UK, and the SAP North America Partner Excellence Award 2018 for SAP Platform Solutions.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, commented as follows: "The digital transformation is having an impact on every area of the work we are involved in all around the world. This dynamic is evident particularly strongly in areas such as e-commerce, automation, robot technology, and artificial intelligence. I not only expect the pace of digitization to pick up in 2018, but the size of investments to increase significantly as well. We are consequently also particularly proud about these awards as they illustrate that SAP's innovative strength helps us to offer services to our customers and to assist them in precisely these areas.

The nomination process for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards involves globally consistent criteria. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determines partners that stand out through their sales achievement and performance. The awards are then presented in a variety of categories such as overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

itelligence has been a global SAP Partner since 1989, offering know-how in SAP solutions and supporting its customers with implementation, application management, and, in the case of the "managed cloud", in every phase of the process. itelligence AG provides high-quality software and support and offers the appropriate processes, tools, and services for on-premise as well as "managed cloud" applications to expedite projects effectively.

itelligence's commitment to the North American market was highlighted during SAP FKOM in Las Vegas. "The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Global Channels & General Business, SAP. "To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate itelligence as the recipient of the SAP North America Partner Excellence Award 2018 for SAP Platform Solutions. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with itelligence to realize even greater success in 2018."

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 7,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2017, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 872.2 million.

