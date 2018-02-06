Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi Reveals Signature Rides in 'Metropolis' and 'Cartoon Junction'

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi- the world's first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park - today offered a closer look at two of its six themed lands, Metropolis and Cartoon Junction, which will showcase signature rides, entertainment and restaurants - all inspired by the stories and characters from DC and Warner Bros.Animation. When it debuts to the public in summer 2018 on Yas Island, the park will feature a total of 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment across six fully immersive lands including Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, and Warner Bros. Plaza.

From the super-heroic action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC to the wacky and wonderful stories of Warner Bros. Animation- Warner Bros. World will offer captivating and interactive experiences that bring together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region. As guests walk through the iconic Warner Bros. shield, they will see characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Bunny, Wile E. Coyote and Scooby-Doo all come to life.

Metropolis

Beyond the arches of Warner Bros. Plaza is the modern cityscape of Metropolis. Known as "The City of Tomorrow," the city is protected from villains by DC Super Heroes like Superman and other members of the Justice League including Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern, Cyborg and The Flash, in addition to the Teen Titans.

The iconic Daily Planet is home to Superman 360: Battle for Metropolis, a visually immersive pulse-pounding attraction that features a riveting battle of good versus evil- to determine the fate of Metropolis. Guests entering the legendary Hall of Justice can hop onboard Justice League: Warworld Attacks - a thrilling dark ride with immersive media and special effects, which will rapidly dart, swoop, and spin amid a colossal clash while fighting off invaders from another galaxy.

Beyond the Ace O' Clubs restaurant, thrill enthusiasts will encounter GreenLantern: Galactic Odyssey, an awe-inspiring 4D "flying theatre" experience, this ride will transport guests across the cosmos to extraordinary worlds. Another exciting attraction is the Teen Titans TrainingAcademy, a multi-level play area featuring a zipline that invites up-and-coming heroes to showcase their skills alongside the legendary Teen Titans.

"With the park well on track to open its doors to the public within mere months, we are incredibly excited to share our story with audiences around the world, and will be announcing the exact opening date very soon," said Mark Gsellman, Park General Manager.

"The six different and immersive lands will seamlessly transport guests of all ages to the lands of their favorite DC Super Heroes and beloved Warner Bros. Animation characters. As guests enter Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, they'll discover the Warner Bros. Plaza - a land inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood- to celebrate all things Warner Bros.! From there, park-goers can step through one of the many portals that lead to our other lands including Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch- each of which offers a unique set of experiences including authentically themed restaurants and shopping outlets."

Cartoon Junction

Childhood memories come to life in Cartoon Junction, where guests will discover the most iconic characters and animated stories from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. In a land filled with fun adventures, Tom and Jerry are getting up to their usual hijinks, while Scooby-Doo and the gang seek clues to solve spooky mysteries. Additional animated stars like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Tasmanian Devil (Taz), Pepé Le Pew, Elmer Fudd and many others, can also be found in Cartoon Junction.

Featuring nine family-friendly rides and attractions, this whimsical land offers fun for all. At the center of Cartoon Junction is the Tom and Jerry Swiss Cheese Spin; a ride where guests can experience a dizzying spinning coaster on a fast-moving chase full of twists and turns (and cheese). On the outskirts of town, a classic haunted dark ride gets a trackless twist in Scooby-Doo The Museum of Mysteries. Guests will hop in their own Mystery Machine to follow Scooby and the gang as they try to untangle the silly, spooky secrets of the museum.

Other exciting attractions featured in Cartoon Junction include Ani-Mayhem, an interactive ride that takes passengers on a rollicking mission to deliver their own cartoon chaos; Meet Bugs! (and Daffy), a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience where guests can join Bugs Bunny on stage; and Cartoon Junction Carousel, a colorful twist on a classic carousel.Cartoon Junction is also home to ACME Factory, which features three kid-friendly rides; Daffy's Jet-Propelled Pogo Stick, Tweety Wild Wockets, and Ricochet Racin' with Taz.

Stay tuned for more exciting information on the park's six lands, as well as details on the opening date and more.

