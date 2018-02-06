

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production growth eased markedly at the end of the year, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed an unadjusted 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, well below the 8.5 percent spike in November. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 3.7 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 4.6 percent annually in December and manufacturing output advanced by 3.0 percent. At the same time, output in the utility sector rose only 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in December.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output declined 3.2 percent yearly in December, reversing a 1.9 percent increase in the prior month. Month-on-month, construction output contracted 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX