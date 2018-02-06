

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply to extend recent losses on Tuesday amid fears that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates more quickly to tackle inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 92 points or 1.73 percent at 5,195 in opening deals after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.



BNP Paribas shares dropped 1.4 percent. The lender lifted dividend and confirmed its 2020 targets after reporting a slight fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by lower revenue and rising operating costs.



On the economic front, France's business managers plan to increase their investment this year, according to a survey from the statistical office Insee.



Managers said investment in industry increased by 2 percent in 2017, which was 2 points lower than the October estimate.



For 2018, leaders forecast a 4 percent increase in their investment spending compared with 2017. This was 4 points higher than their October projection.



