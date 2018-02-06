AVSystem and D-Link are excited to announce their partnership in Australia New Zealand which enables selected D-Link devices purchased by ISPs and enterprises through D-Link Authorised Distribution partners to be remotely managed via UMP Cloud.

UMP Cloud (Unified Device Management Platform) is an enterprise-grade solution by AVSystem allowing device management and monitoring for small medium size ISPs over the TR-069 protocol. Everyday challenges that service providers face can easily be overcome with UMP Cloud. All thanks to the possibility of monitoring device stability, inserting configuration snapshots, performing firmware upgrades and high impact actions on multiple device groups.

"The D-Link and AVSystem partnership brings real value to any service provider looking not only for reliable devices but also for an easy access to value added services", says Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem. "The possibility of having D-Link devices managed by UMP Cloud will simplify and automate the work of a service provider as they will acquire equipment that is manageable over TR-069 right after unboxing."

D-Link ANZ Managing Director Graeme Reardon said, "After more than a year of due diligence, D-Link chose to strategically partner with AVSystem as their UMP Cloud Zero-touch provisioning and management solution is one of the best ACS systems available in the market today. The UMP Cloud solution is tailored to simultaneously serve multiple technologies and AVSystem's expertise in this market makes the connection and management of D-Link devices seamless."

About AVSystem

Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms as well as WiFi value-added service platforms and indoor location solutions. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem's technology. For more information please visit: www.avsystem.com

About D-Link

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, D-Link is a global leader in connecting homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 3,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit www.dlink.com.au, or connect on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DLinkAUNZ) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/DLlinkAustralia).

