For the 3rd Consecutive Year Philip Morris Management Services Awarded Top Employer Certification in the Middle East Region

Learning and development, talent strategy, and corporate culture are a few of the many attributes for which companies are assessed to be awarded the certificate by the Top Employer Institute

11% of Philip Morris ME's employees are currently abroad to other PMI offices for international on-the-job training and collaborative work assignments

Philip Morris ME launches local graduate program FYOUTURE designed around young entrepreneurs from the Middle East Region

Philip Morris Management Services has been certified as a Top Employer in the Middle East for the third consecutive year. The company is recognized by the Top Employer Institute for its excellence across many different parameters including talent strategy, the on-boarding process, learning and development, compensation and benefits, and culture in addition to other performance metrics.

"We at Philip Morris Management Services Middle East are delighted to be certified as the Top Employer Middle East for the third time in a row," said Tarkan Demirbas, Area Vice President Middle East, Philip Morris Management Services. "This important recognition is a great testament that our company provides a rewarding work environment for employees."

He added, "We aim to become the best employer in the markets in which we operate within the region. We embarked on PMI global transformation vision towards a smoke-free future. During this process, it is important to ensure that our employees can also evolve and grow within their career path."

Mr. Madhi Aslan, Human Resources Director Middle East, Philip Morris Management Services Middle East, added:

"We have developed many programs to support our employees at every level of our organization as part of our talent strategy. Our aim is to provide challenging career opportunities in a global and diverse environment. We have over 40 nationalities working for our Philip Morris Middle East and 11% of these employees have gone abroad for work opportunities within PMI to get international experience and exposure and bring the knowledge and best practices to the Middle East region."

Philip Morris Management Services has recently launched a global internship program to attract fresh talent at their early career stage to Philip Morris. The company also recently started a local program, titled FYOUTURE (http://fyouture.ae) for young graduates with entrepreneurial spirit in the region to contribute to the new vision of the company of creating a smoke-free future. The graduates from around the region such as KSA and Egypt, and other countries including the USA are participating in the program this year.

Other programs that Philip Morris runs for its ME employees include a Health and Wellbeing initiative to support employees with the information and tools around illness prevention, movement, food and balance. The company has also developed rigorous on-boarding program with 'buddy system' to help new team members experience an easy transition into the corporate culture and ME region.

The Top Employer Institute has been identifying 'top employers' for more than 25 years. Since its inception, the institute has created a community of more than 1,200 companies around the world that have been recognized for their superior HR practices.

