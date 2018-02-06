Are You Really Getting the Best Support for Your Microsoft Dynamics Installation, Asks MyCRM

NEWPORT, England, Feb. 6,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Solution Provider and Software Development Company MyCRM has today announced it has updated its 2018 support plans for Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 - http://www.mycrmgroup.com/Support/Packages

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628362/MyCRM_Logo.jpg

MyCRM believes that providing a level of support to protect any investment in your Microsoft Dynamics makes sense.

MyCRM CEO, Alistair Dickinson stated: "The way we provide support to our customers is based on knowledge transfer and focusing on what our customers need, when they need it. We have established support packages that are cost effective and where the focus does not drive billable consultancy engagements. Customer retention is a key business principle for MyCRM."

MyCRM appreciates that support services are a value add, but are vital when help is required. Our team always ask our customers: "What does support mean to you and how can we help make the process better?"

MyCRM have decades of combined Microsoft Dynamics experience, offering advice from simple tips to overcoming the more complex challenges along the way.Our extensive knowledgebase, combined with our customer first strategy helps deliver real excellence. We recognise our support offering as a real way to add value and keep our customers loyal.

Head of Sales, Mike Spink reiterated this by saying: "It might be hard to believe, but I have had experience of partners that offer support packages to customers and yet have had no physical way of actually being able to deliver advice to the customer at all. Working for MyCRM reassures me daily that when we offer support to customers and prospects, I know hand on heart that it is the best support available."

MyCRM offers all customers support through its online ticket platform and can offer remote sessions to help diagnose or correct issues that have occurred.Having a streamlined approach to support delivery helps give all our customer reassurance and peace of mind when the time comes.

If you would like to find out more about MyCRM you can visit our website at www.mycrmgroup.com or complete out CRM review page herehttp://www.mycrmgroup.com/crmreview

About MyCRM

MyCRM is now in its 9th year of trading and has seen continued growth and profits. We continue to innovate, design and work with customers around the globe to offer a unique, friendly and honest service.To find out more please email Mike at sales@mycrmgroup.com.

Media contact: Mike Spink, +44 (0)1983301971, sales@mycrmgroup.com