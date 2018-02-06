PepsiCo Extends Global UEFA Champions League Partnership

Pepsi Lay's and Gatorade on the elite UEFA team through 2021

PURCHASE, New York, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --PepsiCo today announced the extension of its partnership with the prestigious UEFA Champions League for a further three years. Six of PepsiCo's leading global brands will support the competition through the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final, with the Pepsitrademark including Pepsi MAX Lay's and Gatorade continuing to take the lead.

Since becoming a key sponsor in 2015, PepsiCo has partnered with UEFA to excite and bring fans closer to the athletes and game they love. More than 100 markets worldwide have delivered impactful activity that harnesses the combined power of the UEFA Champions League and PepsiCo's iconic brands: from Lay's "United" campaign featuring Leo Messi, to the successful Gatorade 5v5 Tournament, which fuels up-and-coming footballers around the globe to perform at their best.

As part of the renewed partnership, PepsiCo and UEFA have pledged ongoing and increased support for the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi. Since its inauguration in 2016, Pepsi has brought epic live music performance to the world's most watched annual sporting event, providing unprecedented fan entertainment to each Final.

In addition, Lay's will continue to partner with UEFA Foundation for Children and its efforts, having last year supported an initiative to install a permanent artificial pitch in the Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan, giving residents the chance to enjoy playing and watching their favourite sport in a safe environment with excellent facilities.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Global President, said: "PepsiCo has a great, storied history with the game of football, which is why we're delighted to be renewing our partnership with the UEFA Champions League. Over the past three years this has been a powerful, exciting platform, and we remain committed to bringing the best of football to millions of fans across the world."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, said: "Since joining the UEFA Champions League partner family in 2015, PepsiCo and its brands have promoted the competition globally and we're pleased to continue our strong relationship into the 2018-21 cycle. From innovative digital activations to on-pack promotions in over 100 markets, PepsiCo is the perfect partner for UEFA as we continue to build interest and awareness of the UEFA Champions League around the world. The UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi has brought new audiences to the competition and we look forward to another exciting show in Kyiv."

Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Doritos, 7UPand Ruffles are included in the partnership, with activity due to start for the 2018 Knockout Stages season in the coming weeks.

