London stocks dived in early trade on Tuesday, taking their cue from a bloodbath on Wall Street and in Asia as investors fret that rising inflation will force the Fed to hike rates more than initially expected this year. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 2.2% to 7,176.56, while the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3964 and down 0.4% versus the euro at 1.1248. On Monday, the Dow lost 4.6% or 1,175 points to 24,345.75, having fallen nearly 1,600 points intraday, while the S&P 500 ended down ...

