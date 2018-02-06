Babcock International said it was on track to meet profit forecasts but that revenue would be lower than expected amid concerns about cuts to defence spending and the viability of government contractors. In a trading update, the engineering services company said annual revenue and earnings for the twelve months to 31 January would be at record levels and that the group profit margin would be higher than forecast. But Babcock warned revenue would be "slightly lower" than expected at between ...

