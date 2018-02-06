Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: COO purchases shares in Prosafe SE

Jens Berge, Chief Operating Officer, has on 6 February 2018 purchased 13,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 10.16 per share.
Following the transaction, Jens Berge owns 13,000 shares in Prosafe SE.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Larnaca, 6 February 2018
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire