Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: COO purchases shares in Prosafe SE

Jens Berge, Chief Operating Officer, has on 6 February 2018 purchased 13,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 10.16 per share.

Following the transaction, Jens Berge owns 13,000 shares in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 6 February 2018

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813

