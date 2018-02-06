

- DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS STAGECOACH PRICE TARGET TO 205 (210) PENCE - 'BUY' - EXANE BNP CUTS IMI PLC TO 'NEUTRAL' ('OUTPERFORM') - TARGET 1350 (1400) PENCE - EXANE BNP RAISES ROTORK TO 'OUTPERFORM' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 315 (270) PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES LSE TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 4600 (3955) PENCE - KEPLER CHEUVREUX RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 5300 (5250) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES PRICE TARGET TO 6900 (7500) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES ROTORK PRICE TARGET TO 315 (295) PENCE - 'BUY'



