Chocolate Confectionary Market Size Worth $154.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalchocolate confectionary market is anticipated to reach USD 154.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Recent approvals of factor concentrate by regulatory bodies, favorable government initiatives and mandates, and rising adoption of prophylaxis treatment are the key factors that are driving the market growth.

The Chocolate Confectionary market growth is anticipated to increase due to favorable impact of advertising. Chocolate confectionery manufacturing companies conduct several marketing & promotional activities to increase the outreach of their products amongst their targeted end user segments. In addition, appealing packaging of products, innovative branding activities and promotional events increase the demand for chocolates amongst consumers. Gift packages with chocolates, products targeting holiday and festival seasons, "healthy snack sized" products are very popular amongst parents and children who constitute a major end user segment. Moreover, marketing strategies targeting kids is gaining momentum in this market. For instance, Ferrero India has initiated several marketing activities to promote the sales of its Kinder Joy chocolates.

The company has focused on branding the products keeping kids as the target audience. The company has introduced the kinder toys within the chocolates and strategies such as blue chocolates and pink chocolates aimed at boys and girls respectively. In addition, the company also has conducted several marketing events. For instance, in the 2016, the company initiated an innovative platform for storytelling, namely 'The Kinder Joy story station' to increase brand engagement. This platform resulted in the company receiving over 2.2 million calls in three months. Such advertising and marketing strategies are bound to increase the demand for chocolate confectionery products over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Countlines market accounted for the largest share in 2016. Countlines are patronized by the modem eat-on-the-move, modem snacking consumer with informal eating patterns.

Dark chocolate is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it is considered a healthier option with lower calories as compared to milk and white chocolates.

is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to large population base and rising disposable income in the region. In addition, several large international players are setting up local manufacturing, production & storage facilities in varied countries in this region such as and . Major players of the market include, Mars, Inc., MondelÄ"z International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., the Ferrero Group, and The Hershey Company.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Chocolate Confectionary market on the basis of product and region:

Chocolate Confectionary Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Boxed Countlines Molded Bars Seasonal Chocolates Straightlines Others

Chocolate Confectionary Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Milk Dark White

Chocolate Confectionary Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



