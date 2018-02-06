Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Potential transactions in own shares in closed period

6 February 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Potential transactions in own shares during closed period

Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that the Company has entered a one month closed period ahead of the notification of its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2017 (the "Closed Period'), which is expected to be on or after 5 March 2018.

Pursuant to the share buyback authority approved by shareholders on 23 November 2017, the Company has appointed Winterflood Investment Trusts ("Winterflood') to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buy-back programme to repurchase on its behalf, and within certain pre-set parameters, ordinary shares in the Company, which will be held as treasury shares, during the Closed Period.

Pursuant to the authority approved by shareholders on 23 November 2017, the Company has also appointed Winterflood to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share sale programme to sell for cash on its behalf, on a non pre-emptive basis and within certain pre-set parameters, treasury shares held by the Company, during the Closed Period. Treasury shares will only be sold at a price above the net asset value of the Company.

The Company and its directors have no power to invoke any changes to the above programmes and they will be conducted at the sole discretion of Winterflood.