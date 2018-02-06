Automation Anywhere to Host Imagine London, a Premier Customer Experience, Bringing Together Customers and Bots

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Automation Anywhere, the largest enterprise software provider in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced it is holding its Imagine premier customer experience in London on March 14-15, 2018, at the InterContinental - The O2. The event brings together customers, partners and their bots, with more than 500 attendees expected. The unique Imagine experience provides attendees deeper knowledge about RPA and Automation Anywhere's Digital Workforce Platform along with the opportunity to share best practices and network with a peer group of experienced practitioners.

"After two successful Imagine events in 2017, we're pleased to bring this unique customer experience to London. Whether attendees are new to RPA or rolling-out their hundredth bot, the event will enable them to discover how to get started, how to scale their deployments, and how to transform their businesses," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder of Automation Anywhere. "Our customers are really the stars of this experience, with more than 40 individual customer speakers set to share their expertise and experiences. The event will also uniquely bring together humans and bots in one setting."

In addition to customer speakers, industry analyst Cathy Tornbohm of Gartner will be presenting perspectives on the RPA market. Cathy is a research vice president covering business process outsourcing and services research with more than 25 years of experience in the industry.

Automation Anywhere customers can view the Imagine agenda and register for the experiencehere.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 930 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, BPO, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visitwww.automationanywhere.com.

