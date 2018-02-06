Widen establishes London team to meet demand for digital asset management (DAM) in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa



Widen Goes Global with European Headquarters in London, 2018-02-06 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today opened its European headquarters in London, England. The new location will expand support hours and professional services for customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Widen helps 600 of the world's most influential brands create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. More than 350,000 users in 158 countries trust Widen to power their brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative operations.



The London headquarters will house teams in customer support, customer experience management, professional services, marketing, and business leadership. They will complement Widen's existing teams in Madison, enabling Widen to grow sustainably in Europe.



"We serve dozens of customers in Europe and see it as a natural extension," said Annette Jensen, Head of Global Strategy at Widen. "Through a regional presence, we aim to build stronger relationships, provide hands-on services, and become an active player in Europe's marketing technology community."



Beginning today, Widen expands support hours to:



-- North America 3 a.m. - 7 p.m. CST (UTC-6h), Monday - Friday Email, chat, and phone



-- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. CET (UTC+1h), Monday - Friday Email, chat, and phone



"The addition of the London team means we can provide continuous support around the world," said Lanita Haag, Director of Customer Support at Widen. "It's an important step because DAM is a mission-critical technology for marketing teams."



In 2018, Widen will participate in marketing technology events held in Europe. They include:



-- Creative Operations 2018, March 7, London -- Marketing Technology Expo, March 21-22, London -- I-COM Global Summit, April 9-12, San Sebastian, Spain -- DMWF Conference & Expo Global, April 16-17, London -- Widen Workshop, June 27, London -- DAM Europe, June 28-29, London



More details on these events are available at https://www.widen.com/blog/where-to-find-widen-in-2018



About Widen Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. Focused on service and fueled by a global community of users, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Its platform spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative operations, serving 350,000+ people at the most influential brands in the world. Customers include LG, Trek, Cornell University, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Energizer, Carnival Cruise Line, and Yankee Candle.



With more than 70 years of service experience, Widen is the company that does what it says, striving to be the best part of its customers' day, every day. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com.



