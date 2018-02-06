VRTX Stock: Indications Are Supporting an AdvanceAll of a sudden, anxiety has swept the markets. Higher interests rates, spurred by inflation fears, have resulted in a sell-off. The Dow closed down 666 points on Friday, February 2, reinforcing the sinister nature of the sell-off that just occurred. Many are wondering if this is the beginning of things to come-perhaps it could be-but this moment, I am going to assume that this sell-off is just a knee-jerk reaction from the higher interest rates. Therefore it is just a much needed and overdue correction.With this mind, I am still biased toward the notion that the equity markets are geared toward higher prices. As a result,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...