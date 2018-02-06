St Modwen Properties reported its new strategy was on track as the regeneration-focused property company reported solid annual results on Tuesday. In the year to the end of November St Modwen's net asset value per share rose 4.6% to 450.9p as trading profit climbed 15.2% to £646.6m. The company announced a 4.6% rise in the annual dividend to 6.28p a share. The FTSE 250 company agreed a £475m new credit facility in November to fund a strategy focused on commercial property, housebuilding and ...

