Factory orders in Germany soared past forecasts at the end of 2017, amid a surge in demand for capital goods from euro area clients. Nevertheless, some analysts cautioned that December's robust print was largely the result of positive 'base effects' in the data. Total orders jumped by 3.8% last month when compared with November (consensus: 0.8%), according to the German Ministry of Finance, as orders from abroad climbed 5.9%, alongside an increase of 0.7% in domestic orders. Driving gains in the ...

