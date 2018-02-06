

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's monetary policy will be stable and neutral this year and comprehensive tools will be applied to maintain liquidity in the banking system and promote reasonable growth in social financing, People's Bank of China said Tuesday.



The central bank said it will strengthen macro-prudential management of shadow banking and real estate financing.



The PBoC intends to improve the long-term mechanism for internet financial regulation and risk prevention.



Further, the bank said it will allow the markets to play bigger role in determining the exchange rate of renminbi.



