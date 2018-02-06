

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $570.47 million, or $2.48 per share. This was higher than $507.33 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.08 billion. This was up from $2.92 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $570.47 Mln. vs. $507.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q1): $2.48 vs. $2.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.85 - $11.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX