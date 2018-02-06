The European Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 6
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Mr Michael Moule, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited with effect from 5 February 2018.
6 February 2018
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP