The 6th Edition of Ecobuild Southeast Asia 2018, Focusing on the Theme: "Achieving Peak Productivity"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia and organised by UBM Malaysia, Ecobuild Southeast Asia will be held from 27 to 29 March 2018 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

2018 marks ICW's 18th edition bringing together construction industry players to showcase, learn, build partnerships and share innovative ideas. This year's theme, "Achieving Peak Productivity" fits perfectly with one of the pillars of the Malaysia Construction Industry Transformation Plan (CITP) for 2020.

Ecobuild SEA is co-located with Greenbuild Asia, Ecolight Asean, Construction Showcase, Malaysia IBS International Exhibition (MIIE) and Construction Career Fair, making it a true platform for the construction industry in ASEAN.

Mr M Gandhi, Group Managing Director of UBM ASEAN Business said, "The opportunities created in the booming construction industry have attracted the attention of companies in the region. We welcome Gamuda Berhad on board as a Gold Sponsor and with over 150 participating companies, which include UAC Berhad, Protasco Berhad, USG Boral Sdn Bhd, BASF Sdn Bhd, Bubbledeck Construction Sdn Bhd, Ply-Tec Formwork Industries Sdn Bhd, API Precast Sdn Bhd, Johawaki Construction Sdn Bhd, Engtex Industries Sdn Bhd, Perceptive Profile Sdn Bhd and many other leading companies coming from more than 10 countries, namely Malaysia, China, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Korea, Greece, Singapore, Vietnam and many more."

The events are expected to attract more than 15,000 attendees from around the world, to engage in activities and interact with key industry players. Expected visitors will include a wide range of participating groups, including government procurers, wholesalers, architects, contractors and consultants.

Ecobuild SEA will be accompanied by over 50 free-to-attend seminars, presenting a number of topics that include quality, safety and professionalism, as well as environmental sustainability, productivity and internationalisation, reflecting the categories emphasised under CITP.

Apart from that, ICW 2018 and Ecobuild SEA will offer a perfect platform for the next generation of construction industry players. Young universities designer are encouraged to join the MSSA Open Ideas Competition Youth 2018 "REIMAGINE: MRT STATIONS" (ReMS), as co-organised by Malaysia Structural Steel Association. This competition promises a highly challenging project to students, using steel as the main structural and finishing material.

ReMS aims to take a step in the direction of socially, economically and environmentally viable solutions. All design strategies are tailored with the goal of modernisation that promotes sustainability, constructability and functionality. This project for the youth will see more than 10 universities of 40 teams competing for the MSSA Challenge trophy and prizes.

Ecobuild SEA 2018 visitor pre-registration is now open. Please visit https://onlinereg.ubmasia.com/Registration.aspx?EventID=2018EBM to register or check out www.ecobuildsea.com for more information.

