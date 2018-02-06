

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $342.43 million, or $1.55 per share. This was up from $302.03 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $40.47 billion. This was up from $38.17 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $342.43 Mln. vs. $302.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q1): $40.47 Bln vs. $38.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 to $6.65



