Stockholm, Sweden, 2018-02-06 12:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Swedish audio product developer Jays Group AB (publ) announces the arrival of its latest model a-Six Wireless - one of the world's smallest wireless earphones with 12 hours of playtime and unrivalled bluetooth performance.



a-Six Wireless earphones are now shipping from Jays online store. The product features precision-made metal housing, decal plate made of stainless steel and trouble-free wireless connection.



a-Six Wireless is available for online purchase with free worldwide shipping through www.jaysheadphones.com and a selection of retailers. Please note that the black on gold edition is shipping from Jays online store. The gray on silver and white on silver edition is estimated to ship during next week.



Product url: https://www.jaysheadphones.com/products/a-six-wireless



MSRP: USD 79 / Euro 79 / SEK 790



For more information, please contact: Henrik Andersson, CEO Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55 Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com



JAYS is a global Swedish brand that exists to create engaging experiences based on a genuine belief in everyone's right to great sound. A JAYS product is a statement of true care for its user. Jays Group AB (publ) has a heritage of simplicity that permeates everything it does, and renders products that are intuitive, timeless and built to last.



The company's promise is devotion to authenticity and rigorous attention to details through design and engineering excellence. Jays Group AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ OMX First North in Stockholm, Sweden. Certified Advisor is Remium Nordic AB.



