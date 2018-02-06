

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX), a medical technology company, on Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be between $10.85 and $11.00 on a stand-alone basis. The outlook represents growth of about 15.0 to 16.0 percent, or about 12.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis, over fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $9.48. This includes the accretion from the C.R. Bard acquisition.



The company had earlier projected fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be between $10.55 and $10.65 on a stand-alone basis.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $10.88 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects full year 2018 revenues, including the accretion from the acquisition of C.R. Bard, to increase 30.0 to 31.0 percent as reported, or 4.5 to 5.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis.



This includes an estimated 50 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model and the estimated sales impact from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico on Bard's business during BD's first fiscal quarter.



The company earlier expected full year 2018 revenues to increase 5 to 6 percent as reported, or 4 to 5 percent on a currency-neutral basis, including an estimated 50 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model.



Analysts expect revenues of $15.87 billion for the new year. In 2017, the company recorded $12.09 billion revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX