Elsevier and Euretos Start Innovative Pilot to Bring AI-derived Hypotheses into the Scholarly Dialog

AMSTERDAM, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Outcomes seek to explore how machine learning and data analytics can guide researchers

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and Euretos announced a joint pilot to enrich scientific publications with hypotheses that are generated using the Euretos AI Platform. The pilot runs in collaboration with the International Journal of Biochemistry and Cell Biology (IJBCB). Focusing on an open question in an article's discussion section, a hypothesis is created and discussed in the 'Next Research' group on Mendeley. The aim of the pilot is to assess whether these AI derived hypotheses can provide a catalyst for further scholarly discussion.

"The Next Research discussion group is a fantastic new initiative that we're very excited to be a part of at IJBCB. An open platform to discuss the 'big picture' questions emerging from different fields is a great way to get the global research community thinking collectively about important themes and new directions," said Dr. Maddy Parsons, Editor-in-Chief of IJBCB. "It also offers an opportunity for exchanging ideas across disciplines and opening the door to new innovative ways to tackle key emerging problems. We encourage researchers at every level to get involved in the discussion and hopefully some exciting ideas will emerge!"

The hypothesis that was created using the Euretos AI Platform investigates the interactions between ubiquitin-proteasome system and autophagy and is available from the BioRN site.

"The Euretos AI platform demonstrates the value of using Big Data analytics to accelerate multi omics research. Making these capabilities part of hypothesis generation within the scientific discourse, would raise its potential impact significantly," said Arie Baak of Euretos.

The pilot includes the following steps:

The Publisher and Editors select a recent top referenced IJBCB publication with an interesting open question in the Discussion section.

This article is analyzed using the Euretos AI platform, bringing in additional knowledge from the vast body of literature and data, to turn the open question into specific new hypotheses that can be validated by future research.

The output of this analysis is collected and described in a discussion paper that is made available on the BioRN preprint server.

Researchers who have published in this field will be invited to discuss the paper in a dedicated Mendeley group called 'Next Research' with the aim to help them find new research directions that are worth pursuing in their lab.

All relevant contributions to the discussion will be acknowledged in a follow-up paper to the original IJBCB publication.

"At Elsevier, we are excited to explore how cutting-edge technology can be combined with expert input from Editors and other researchers to support the research dialogue", said Robbertjan Kalff, Vice President Online Communities at Elsevier.

Read more about the collaboration on Elsevier Connect.

About Euretos

Euretos, founded in 2012 in the Netherlands, provides an AI platform mainly used by pre-clinical researchers for in-silico discovery and validation of targets and biomarkers. World-leading pharma, biotech and academic institutions use it to accelerate their multi omics research. By integrating over 200 public databases, the platform provides the largest single environment in which the latest multi omics data is interlinked to literature, experimental and clinical evidence. Euretos puts the power of bioinformatics in the hands of the researcher via an easy-to-use search engine and embedded analytics functions. This enables researchers to discover and evaluate how molecular mechanisms influence cell and tissue functions, and in turn mediate phenotypes and disease pathology.

About The International Journal of Biochemistry and Cell Biology

IJBCBpublishes original research articles, invited reviews and in-focus articles in all areas of cell and molecular biology and biomedical research.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

