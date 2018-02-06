Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that Stefan Weber, CEO, will present at the 20th Annual BIO CEO Investor Conference in New York, NY on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. ET in the Wilder Room at the New York Marriott Marquis.

BIO CEO Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. Sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the world's largest biotech trade association, BIO CEO provides a neutral forum where institutional investors, industry analysts and senior biotechnology executives have the opportunity to shape the future investment landscape of the biotechnology industry.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: http://www.newron.com.

