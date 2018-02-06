Genesys PureCloud makes waves with more than 570 percent ROI in three years

Customers can improve productivity by £1.9 million; experience payback in less than three months

FRIMLEY, England, Feb. 6,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Genesys(http://www.genesys.com/uk) today announced that businesses using the PureCloudplatform, a cloud-based omnichannel contact centre solution, can experience a positive return on investment (ROI), improved productivity, enhanced employee retention, and cost avoidance of previous solutions over a three-year period. The results stem from the Total Economic Impact' (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Genesys, a global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions.

Forrester Consulting analysis revealed a composite organisation using the Genesys PureCloud platform can realise benefits totaling £3.6 million over three years, resulting in a ROI of 571 percent and a net present value (NPV) of £3.1 million. Some of the quantified benefits contributing to that value include:

Improved productivity by £ 1.9 million: The platform helps to reduce handle times, improve visibility and enhance internal collaboration capabilities, increasing overall productivity by as much as 25 percent.

Avoided previous solution and scalability costs of £ 1.4 million : Hefty upfront investment for hardware and software associated with on-premises solutions (or refactored platform to the cloud) for voice, email and web chat are eliminated with the shift to the PureCloud platform. Cost savings also stem from reduced maintenance, labour and IT support costs. In addition, moving to the PureCloud platform can be more cost-effective than scaling up legacy environments to accommodate business growth, resulting in significant savings.

Enhanced employee retention resulting in a benefit of £182,000: Employee satisfaction is bolstered by the platform's ease of use. After implementation, employee turnover was cut in half.

"An ROI of nearly 600 percent and payback in less than three months is practically unheard of for contact centre solutions. In the case of PureCloud, however, the numbers come as no surprise," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president of Genesys PureCloud. "Every day we hear from customers how much they value the flexibility, scalability and simple deployment of PureCloud - which enables them to quickly ramp-up and connect with consumers on their terms - via email, chat or phone."

Prior to using the PureCloud platform, the customers interviewed for the TEI study used a variety of on-premises or limited capability contact centre solutions. The past solutions were difficult to scale, lacked central visibility, and in many cases, required multiple platforms to provide the capabilities and channels necessary to manage a modern contact centre.

Methodology

Forrester analysed financial and qualitative information from six established PureCloud customers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to determine the financial impact companies may realise after deploying the solution.

Forrester developed a composite organisation based on data gathered from the customer interviews and applied their proprietary TEI framework, resulting in a comprehensive ROI analysis that details areas financially affected.

