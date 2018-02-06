Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Autoimmune Diseases

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Products (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments, Services), Test Type (Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies), Disease (Thyroiditis, Scleroderma), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Labs) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing access to medical insurance in the US, and technological advancements in diagnosis devices. On the other hand, the high cost of analyzers and other instruments is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



The autoimmune disease diagnosis market by product and service is categorized into consumables & assay kits, instruments, and services. The consumables and assay kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of consumables and assay kits for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases is the key factors driving the growth of this market.



The market by test type is categorized into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies and immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory test segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of routine laboratory tests for a variety of diseases.



The market by disease is categorized into systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjgren's syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma, and other diseases. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of instruments and consumables for the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, increasing awareness regarding autoimmune diseases, and the development of novel products are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



By end user, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. The clinical laboratories segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this segment.



Geographically, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017, however, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of autoimmune diseases, and increasing initiatives to promote the use of novel technologies for autoimmune disease diagnosis in Asian countries.



The key players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific. (US), Danaher (US), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Siemens (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Inova Diagnostics (US), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), GRIFOLS. (Spain), and Abbott (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Autoimmune Diseases

Increasing Access to Medical Insurance in the US

Restraints



High Capital Requirements

Opportunities



Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Autoimmune Diseases

Trends



Growth in the Number of Reagent Rental Agreements

