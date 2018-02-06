

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) has raised its fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $6.45 to $6.65, from the previous expectation of $5.90 to $6.15. The adjusted EPS benefit from U.S. tax reform is expected to be approximately $0.60 in fiscal 2018, offset by a lower than expected contribution from PharMEDium.



'We remain confident in PharMEDium's ability to return to its long-term growth trajectory, and committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services as we continue to invest in AmerisourceBergen,' said Steven Collis, CEO of AmerisourceBergen.



First-quarter adjusted EPS increased 14.0 percent to $1.55 and included a benefit from the company's expected full fiscal year effective tax rate. Revenue increased 6.0 percent to $40.5 billion.



